Detroit Lions introduce new uniforms and logo

Cork Gaines
The Detroit Lions have introduced a slightly altered logo and new uniforms for the 2017 season.

The biggest differences, outside of the logo, are the elimination of the black trim and the new numbers font, which is based on the team name in the new logo.

Here is a side-by-side of the old and new uniforms.

The team also introduced a throwback uniform and their colour rush uniform. It is interesting that the colour rush uniforms are now introduced as part of the normal uniform package.

Here is a side-by-side of the old and new logos:

Here is a closer look at the home uniform:

Here is the away uniform:

The colour rush uniform:

The throwback uni:

