10 Crazy Facts About The Unbelievably Awful History Of The Detroit Lions

The Lions have had a great season … for them.After a sizzling start, the Detroit has been a bit of a mess in the last few months. But these struggles are nothing compared to how terrible they’ve been for decades.
Since winning the old NFL Championship Game in 1957, they’ve been one of the worst franchises in sports.
How bad have they been?
You might be surprised.
Detroit has only been to the playoffs nine times in the last 53 years.
They're 1-9 with their only win coming in 1991 against Dallas. The Lions were promptly killed 41-10 by Washington in the conference championship game the next week.
It's not just that the Lions have been bad. It's that they've been DREADFUL.
In nearly one third of the last 30 seasons, they've been among the worst of the worst in pro football.
The Lions do have an NFL Championship (1957), but they've yet to win the modern Super Bowl.
In fact, 1991 was the closest they've gotten to even playing for a title.
The team has been bad. But Detroit hasn't even had star players to give the chronic losing some flare.
Nine All-Pros in 10 seasons is abysmal.
The Patriots had eight in 2008 alone.
Weird right?
The Lions don't have the historic advantage over ANY NFL team except the Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Giants, and Buccaneers.
The last coach with a winning percentage over .500 with the Lions since 1957 was Joe Schmidt from 1967-1972.
That's a lot of poor coaching.
OK, it's probably unfair to say that the Lions' ineptitude is the reason legendary RB Barry Sanders retired.
But Sanders played his entire Hall of Fame career with Detroit and never got a chance to cement his legacy with a Super Bowl ring.
From 2002 to 2005, the Lions drafted Joey Harrington No. 3 overall, Charles Rogers No. 2 overall, Roy Williams No. 7 overall, and Mike Williams No. 10.
With the possible exception of R. Williams, those players are among the top-20 biggest NFL draft busts of the last 10 years.
Matt Millen is responsible for that infamous 2002-2005 draft stretch.
He was so bad, Lions fans started a protest movement to get him fired.
They started the season on a 5-0 streak, culminating in a 24-13 win over Chicago at home on Monday Night Football.
All they had to do was coast to a .500 record for the remainder of the season, and they'd get to the playoffs form the first time in a decade.
The Lions went 2-5 in their next season games.
It started with a tough loss to the 49ers -- where the coaches nearly got in a fist-fight after the game.
Then, on Thanksgiving, Detroit solidified itself as the dirtiest team in the league when Ndamukong Suh stomped on a Packers player and got ejected.
But they righted the ship, and now they have a chance to win a playoff game for the first time in forever tonight. But the Saints stand in their way
