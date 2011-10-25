The Detroit Lions Are Falling Apart, And Now Everyone Is Calling Them A Dirty Team

Photo: AP

It’s bad enough that the Lions have lost two straight home games. But now a lot of people are calling them a dirty team.Some Falcons players took exception to Ndamukong Suh allegedly taunting Matt Ryan as he laid injured on the field yesterday.



Falcons centre todd McClure said after the game, “There are certain things you don’t do. [Suh said], ‘Get the cart’ and several other things that I can’t repeat.”

This isn’t the first time the Lions and Suh specifically have been accused of dirty play.

But since they are now competing for the playoffs, the complaints have gotten louder.

Here’s what Rodney Harrison said on NBC last night:

“I’ve talked to a lot of players around the league, and they have a lot of respect for Ndamukong Suh. But at the same time a lot of them believe he’s a dirty player.”

Sour grapes? Or legitimate concerns?

We can’t say for sure. But given the fact that these complaints are starting to pile up, it looks like Detroit pushes the boundries of “playing hard.”

