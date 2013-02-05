The Detroit Lions Finally Cut The Wide Receiver Who Sabotaged His Own Team Against The Packers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Detroit Lions have released Titus Young after a tumultuous season, according to Tim Twentymen of Lions Insider.Young was sent home from the team after intentionally running the wrong plays plays against the Packers in Week 10. He practiced with the team a few weeks later, but did not appear in uniform for the rest of the 2012 season.



In an oxymoronic tweet last month, Young appeared to threaten to quit football if he didn’t get the ball:

He also explained that he was just trying to get the ball when he sabotaged his own team’s plays:

Young is really talented, so it’s almost guaranteed that he’ll land somewhere in the NFL. But he certainly needs to learn how to be effective without getting the ball all the time.

