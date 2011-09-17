Detroit Lions centre Encourages Fans To Start Drinking At 8:30 A.M.

AP



Tom Brady made headlines for the wrong reasons this week when he encouraged Patriots fans to “start drinking” early for the Patriots home opener.Detroit Lions Dominic Raiola feels the same way. And he sees nothing wrong with the sentiment.

“I guess you have to be politically correct,” Raiola told mlive.com. “Fans are going to do it anyway, so what’s wrong with saying it.”

He’s right. Fans will do it. The constant barrage of beer advertising only feeds fan’s desire to drink. Just maybe not as early as Raiola would prefer.

“Maybe Detroit should get started about 8:30 a.m.,” he said.

