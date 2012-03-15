Detroit Lions Superstar Calvin Johnson Just Signed The Biggest Contract In NFL History

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Calvin Johnson has agreed to a seven-year, $132 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.It’s the richest deal in NFL history, $13 million more than Larry Fitzgerald’s $120 million contract, and $2 million more than the contract Mike Vick got from the Falcons in 2004.



$60 million is guaranteed.

