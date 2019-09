Detroit is crushing it.



Shares of GM are up 4% this morning, after the company beat on earnings.

EPS of 67 cents beat estimates of 54 cents.

Revenue of $36.9 billion surpasses estimates of $36.6 billion.

This news comes on top of strong sales of domestic cares that came out yesterday.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.