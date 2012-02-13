13 Detroit Houses You Can Buy For Less Than $100

Detroit’s median home sale price is around $25,200, which is a huge jump from earlier in the year, when rock bottom was at $17,000 (though way down from it’s 2006 peak of $83,00).
But you can buy a house for cheaper than that. A ton cheaper, in fact.
Wayne County treasury officials are going door-to-door striking controversial deals with whomever is living inside about 1,500 of the more than 6,000 tax-foreclosed properties, according to Christine MacDonald of The Detroit News.
Even though last year’s unpaid property taxes total $17.6 million, the city says it prefers occupied homes to unsold lots and is willing to sell the properties for as little as $500.
The county treasury hasn’t made the list of properties available to the public yet since it’s attempting to first visit a majority of the homes that it believes to be occupied, MacDonald says.
In the meantime, we found at least 13 homes (and one retail space) that you can buy for less than $100. With some deals in the single digits, we posit that these are some of the cheapest houses you can find in America.
Price: $1
Square feet: 3,484 (lot size)
This severely fire-damaged house is still standing, but will be demolished.
Price: $1
Square feet: 1,434
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $24,600. The price was reduced $49 last December. The single family home also has a full basement.
Price: $1
Square feet: 1,244
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $28,800. It features a large living room and a one-car garage.
Price: $1
Square feet: 704
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $23,700. This house last sold in July 2003 for $20,000.
Price: $25
Square feet: 1,200
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $25,000. It was recently listed.
Price: $25
Square feet: 1,755
This house last sold in October 2008 for $12,000. The price has increased $1 since Dec. 16, 2011.
Price: $94
Square feet: 1,104
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $37,700. This house last sold in July 2006 for $110,00.
Price: $14
Square feet: 3,000
Zillow estimates this property's worth at $175,600. It was recently listed.
