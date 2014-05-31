Google Street View Images Show The Incredible Amount Of Decay In Detroit Just Since 2008

Julia La Roche

A blogger has compiled a bunch of Google Street View images to demonstrate how some of Detroits neighborhoods have continued to deteriorate since the housing crisis.

Alex Alsup from Loveland Technologies published the astonishing images on his Tumblr called “goobingdetroit”. They show how drastically the bankrupt city’s streets have changed from 2008 to 2009 to 2011 to 2013.

Check out the photos:

14688 Hazelridge Street (2008)

14688 Hazelridge Street (2009)

14688 Hazelridge Street (2011)

14688 Hazelridge Street (2013)

19183 Exeter Street (2009)

19183 Exeter Street detroit (2011)

19183 Exeter Street detroit (2013)

8153 Bryden Street (2009)

8153 Bryden Street (2011)

8153 Bryden Street (2013)

19534 Hoyt Ave. (2008)

19534 Hoyt Ave. (2009)

19534 Hoyt Ave. (2011)

19534 Hoyt Ave. (2013)

