Underwear With "Wild Thing" Written On It Is The Hot Christmas Present At The Detroit Dollar Store

Residents of Detroit better not have their hopes up for what’s under the Christmas tree.



Dollar store gifts are becoming increasingly popular, especially blue women’s underwear with the slogan “Wild Thing” written on them:

Detroit News: I didn’t have to compromise much, although the youngster who asked for a digital camera will have to settle for one that squirts soap bubbles. My long-suffering wife, Mrs. Your Money, gets a fine selection of tangerine bath products, while my boy, Li’l Money, gets two of his most favoritest things combined – a bubble wand WITH the Spiderman logo on it.

And what did I get? I got away with spending less than I’d shell out for a decent bottle of scotch.

