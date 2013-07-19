Former Romney Spokesman Has A Perfect One-Word Reaction To Detroit Bankruptcy Filing

Ryan Williams, a former spokesman for Mitt Romney’s campaign, took a few shots at President Barack Obama amid news of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing late Thursday afternoon.



Williams linked to a story of Obama saying last October — amid a heated presidential campaign — that he “refused to let Detroit go bankrupt.”

*Ahem* RT @TheStalwart: DETROIT FILES LARGEST MUNICIPAL BANKRUPTCY IN HISTORY http://t.co/WEEoEFxwhB — Ryan Williams (@RyanGOP) July 18, 2013

Of course, it should be noted that the flame war between Obama and Romney was over differing opinions on a bailout for the U.S. auto industry — not over the bankruptcy of the actual city. Romney opposed an auto bailout in a November 2008 op-ed in the New York Times, which was memorably titled, “Let Detroit Go Bankrupt.”

Detroit became the largest U.S. city in history to file for bankruptcy, as the state-appointed emergency manager filed for Chapter 9 protection in a federal bankruptcy court. A big population drop — and a big drop in its tax base — were the biggest factors contributing to its dreadful financial situation, according to the bankruptcy filing.

