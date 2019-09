Jim Harbaugh has been let go by the San Francisco 49ers and will reportedly take over at the University of Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press put this bit of news on its front page on Monday. The only problem: they used a picture of the wrong Harbaugh.

That’s John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens (via Chris Burke):

This is Jim:

This is John:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.