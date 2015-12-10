'He's attacking us': Detroit newspaper hits Donald Trump with emotional front-page editorial

Detroit’s largest newspaper launched a front-page assault on Donald Trump’s proposal to temporarily stop all Muslims from entering the US.

The Detroit Free Press published a front-page editorial on Wednesday that declared solidarity with Michigan’s sizable Muslim community.

The headline: “WE STAND TOGETHER. Vile bigotry against Muslims is an assault on our freedom, our community, and the diverse fabric that makes up Michigan.”

“America’s Muslim community has its deepest roots here in southeast Michigan, home to more Middle East immigrants than any other part of the country,” the editorial board wrote. “For more than a century, our Muslim friends and neighbours chose Detroit for the good jobs the auto industry provided, the economic opportunity those jobs afforded, and a diverse community built by generations of immigrants.”

The board added, “So when Donald Trump says America should close its borders to Muslim immigrants, he’s not just attacking a fundamental American strength. He’s attacking us — our community, our neighbours.”

Trump has faced intense backlash since Monday, when he proposed a temporary halt to all Muslims entering the US, including both immigrants and tourists. He later clarified that some exceptions would exist, such as for Muslim foreign dignitaries and US citizens.

The Republican presidential front-runner argues that such hard-line measures are necessary to protect the US from terrorist groups like the Islamic State. He also stresses that his plan would only be temporary until US leaders get a handle on the “hatred” in the Muslim community.

But that nuance has done little to slow the criticism of Trump’s proposal, which multiple other newspapers have compared to oppression under Nazi Germany.

View the Detroit Free Press’ front page below:

