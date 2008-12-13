Detroit Free Press Cuts Home Delivery To Three Days A Week (GCI)

The WSJ reports that newspaper publisher Gannett (GCI) will stop home delivery of the Detroit Free Press for all but three days a week.



In November, when company stock was already down 71% , Gannett CEO Craig Dubow agreed to cut his salary from $1.2 million to $1 million.

This is a better move.

Circulation for US dailies shrank 4.64% during the six months before September. Newspapers are better off getting ahead of that trend on their own.

