Detroit Faces A Hunger Crisis Where 25% Can Afford Only One Meal A Day

Photo: jsmith photo on flickr

Non-profit organisations in Detroit say they are struggling to keep a massive part of the population from starving, reports Detroit News:By 2013, one out of four people in the region won’t know where two of their daily meals will come from, according to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. In 2009, there were 706,000 people hungry in Metro Detroit; by 2013, 952,000 people could be in need.



These are the people who will suffer most with any rise in food prices. Meanwhile, Detroit remains blighted by over 13% unemployment, which economists don’t expect to drop for years. Despite GM’s IPO and fancy new electric car.

