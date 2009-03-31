Detroit Electric Hopes To Sell $24,000 Electric Car Starting Next Year

Add another electric car maker into the mix: Detroit Electric is teaming with Malaysian manufacturer Proton to produce two new electric cars for the masses.



Detroit Electric will provide its technology for an electric drive system and Proton will provide two vehicle platforms, or in common parlance, two car models. They will be branded with Detroit Electric, which is a revival of the defunct 1907 brand. Though branded with Detroit, the cars will be made in Kuala Lumpur.

Cars that can travel 111 miles on a single charge will be sold for between $23,000 and $26,000. Longer distance cars that can travel 200 miles will cost $33,000. The company hopes to sell 40,000 autos next year and 270,000 the year after, in the United States, Asia and Europe.

There was no word in the release as to which Proton model would be used, though it did say “styling changes will distinguish Detroit Electric’s vehicles from Proton’s existing line-up.”

The company is also looking to set up similar partnerships in the United States and Europe to meet the unique demands of consumers in each market.

