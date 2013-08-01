An Artist Used Detroit's Famous Fist Statue To Make A Brilliantly Crude Statement About The Bankruptcy

It’s one thing to write about how badly Detroit’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing is going to hurt citizens.
It’s another thing to see the impending pain brought to life.
This morning, Detroit artist Jerry Vile installed a giant can of Crisco in front of Robert Graham’s iconic statue of Joe Louis’ fist.
Check it out:
Reached by phone, Vile said he preferred to let the piece speak for itself.
Unfortunately, authorities have already removed it.
