An Artist Used Detroit's Famous Fist Statue To Make A Brilliantly Crude Statement About The Bankruptcy

It’s one thing to write about how badly Detroit’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing is going to hurt citizens.



It’s another thing to see the impending pain brought to life.

This morning, Detroit artist Jerry Vile installed a giant can of Crisco in front of Robert Graham’s iconic statue of Joe Louis’ fist.

Check it out:

Reached by phone, Vile said he preferred to let the piece speak for itself.

Unfortunately, authorities have already removed it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.