Detroit Could Be the Next Big Startup City

The owner: Dan Gilbert, the owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has also invested heavily in the Motor City. Gilbert, the founder of Quicken Loans, moved its headquarters and 1,700 jobs to Detroit last year. In 2007, Gilbert founded Bizdom U, an “entrepreneurship accelerator” that trains, mentors, and funds aspiring entrepreneurs that want to launch high-growth startups in Detroit.Why he inspires confidence: Bizdom offers graduates up to $100,000 in startup cash if they base their company in Detroit. Though relatively new, Bizdom is already scoring points with promising new firms in Detroit. Early successes include Jimmy Kicks, a Web-based retailer that sells limited edition sneakers and t-shirts. As in sports franchises, sometimes the right owner can make all the difference.

The coach: Dave Bing has been the mayor of Detroit since March of 2009 and has shaken up the political scene since arriving in office. The former Detroit Piston and NBA Rookie of the Year has launched a short-term intervention strategy to guide decisions about where to concentrate city services and investments. The plan, The Detroit Works Project, will realign how some city services are allocated based upon market data, particularly regarding residential real estate. Bing is not afraid to make difficult decisions in order to most efficiently allocate his scarce government resources. Just like every coach has to make tough choices about who should start and who should come in off the bench, Bing has the intestinal fortitude to make the tough calls and do what he thinks it will take to win.Why he inspires confidence: Bing is an entrepreneur himself. He launched Bing Steel in 1980 and grew his company, later re-named The Bing Group, into a multi-million-dollar business, earning him the title of National Minority Small Business Person of the Year in 1984. The Mayor knows what it takes to build a company in Detroit, but most importantly, he provides the stability and predictability required to inspire confidence in people to start new firms and in investors to make investments.

As always, the real difference will depend on execution. Can Detroit put its sordid past behind it and reinvent itself as a lean, mean, startup machine? Perhaps with a little Magic, a Cavalier approach, and a Piston at the helm, great things can happen. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

There is some evidence that the efforts of this Dream Team may already be paying off. Although Detroit’s overall population shrank by 25 per cent in the last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau downtown Detroit experienced a 59 per cent increase in the number of college-educated residents under the age of 35. Cheap real estate is also attracing young entrepreneurs, with the city offering myriad subsidies for new arrivals. Add to the mix the influence of local universities like Michigan and Wayne State and you get a climate ripe for entrepreneurs. Companies like Aptemal, H2bid, and Lycera may prove that Detroit is not so dead after all.

