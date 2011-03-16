13 Signs Of A Comeback In Detroit

Detroit has been compared to Hiroshima and described as a fallen empire, suffering something worse than a recession.



Yes, Motor City has been devastated by the recession and decades-long secular trends. But that doesn’t mean it can’t recover. At the very least, there are signs that Detroit has reached the trough.

Leading the way is General Motors, which has increased sales 49% since last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.