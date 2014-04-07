Surreal Before-And-After Photos Of Post-Industrial Detroit

Rob Wile

It’s one thing to imagine what the ruins that now litter parts of Detroit looked like in their heyday.

It’s another thing to perfectly capture what all those places once were.

Photo project DetroitUrbex has paired photos showing derelict edifices with ones showing what those structures looked like when Detroit was bustling.

The results are haunting. We first saw this at Motor City Muckraker.

Check it out:

Packard 3DetroitUrbexPackard Assembly Line, circa 1941-42
Packard 4DetroitUrbexPackard Assembly Line, today
Packard 1DetroitUrbexPackard Plant South, circa 1925
Packard 2DetroitUrbexPackard Plant South today
Toke 2DetroitUrbexPackard Motor Car Company building; Packard disbanded in 1958
Toke 1DetroitUrbexPackard Motor Car Company building, today
Chalmers 1DetroitUrbexChalmers Motor Company building, demolished 1991
Chalmers 2DetroitUrbexThe site today
Parking lot 1DetroitUrbexThe site today
Mall plant 2DetroitUrbexHighland Park Model T Plant, 1910, partially demolished in 1956
Mall plant 1DetroitUrbexThe site today
Parking lot 2DetroitUrbexHudson Motors Administration Building, demolished 1960

