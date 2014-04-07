Surreal Before-And-After Photos Of Post-Industrial Detroit

It’s one thing to imagine what the ruins that now litter parts of Detroit looked like in their heyday.

It’s another thing to perfectly capture what all those places once were.

Photo project DetroitUrbex has paired photos showing derelict edifices with ones showing what those structures looked like when Detroit was bustling.

The results are haunting. We first saw this at Motor City Muckraker.

Check it out:

DetroitUrbex Packard Assembly Line, circa 1941-42

DetroitUrbex Packard Assembly Line, today

DetroitUrbex Packard Plant South, circa 1925

DetroitUrbex Packard Plant South today

DetroitUrbex Packard Motor Car Company building; Packard disbanded in 1958

DetroitUrbex Packard Motor Car Company building, today

DetroitUrbex Chalmers Motor Company building, demolished 1991

DetroitUrbex The site today

DetroitUrbex The site today

DetroitUrbex Highland Park Model T Plant, 1910, partially demolished in 1956

DetroitUrbex The site today

DetroitUrbex Hudson Motors Administration Building, demolished 1960

