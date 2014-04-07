Surreal Before-And-After Photos Of Post-Industrial Detroit

It’s one thing to imagine what the ruins that now litter parts of Detroit looked like in their heyday.
It’s another thing to perfectly capture what all those places once were.
Photo project DetroitUrbex has paired photos showing derelict edifices with ones showing what those structures looked like when Detroit was bustling.
The results are haunting. We first saw this at Motor City Muckraker.
Check it out:
DetroitUrbexPackard Assembly Line, circa 1941-42
DetroitUrbexPackard Assembly Line, today
DetroitUrbexPackard Plant South, circa 1925
DetroitUrbexPackard Plant South today
DetroitUrbexPackard Motor Car Company building; Packard disbanded in 1958
DetroitUrbexPackard Motor Car Company building, today
DetroitUrbexChalmers Motor Company building, demolished 1991
DetroitUrbexHighland Park Model T Plant, 1910, partially demolished in 1956
DetroitUrbexHudson Motors Administration Building, demolished 1960
You’ve got to see the whole thing, it will really wreck you »
