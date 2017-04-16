This PlayStation 4 game looks incredibly realistic -- you have to see it for yourself

Ben Gilbert

Like so many things created in France, PlayStation 4 exclusive game “Detroit: Become Human” is unbelievably beautiful. See for yourself:

Quantic DreamA still from the reveal video of ‘Detroit,’ a new game from French studio Quantic Dream.

Not bad, right? That’s the main character of a new game from French game-development studio Quantic Dream. And that’s not computer graphics you see above — that’s the game itself.

But maybe you don’t go in for all-white robot people. How’s this?

Detroit, playstationPlaystationThat’s more like it!

“Detroit: Become Human” is an upcoming game for the PlayStation 4, with no release date (or even a window) in sight. What we’ve got right now is a gorgeous debut trailer for a project that’s likely a while out still — maybe in 2017? Maybe.

Join us below for even more.

'Detroit' is a game about artificial intelligence and humanity's future. Guess where it's set?

Quantic Dream

The game is set in a near-future version of real-world city Detroit, Michigan. Things haven't improved much from current day, it looks like.

Quantic Dream

The debut trailer starts with a drive toward the city, passing dilapidated houses and infrastructure:

Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream

This is the rebirth of manufacturing in the city of Detroit, once renowned for its automobile manufacturing.

Quantic Dream

Signs of the rebirth can be seen as the camera pans through the city's downtown:

Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream

But this time, instead of cars, Detroit is building humanoid androids.

Quantic Dream
More like 'Detroid,' right? (Sorry.)
Quantic Dream

This is the construction of 'Kara,' the game's protagonist:

Quantic Dream

Though the androids look real, they're all robotics and programming below the surface:

Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream

The final product, wrapped in plastic:

Quantic Dream

What makes Kara different is her ability to feel.

Quantic Dream
Kara enjoying the rain for the first time.

She experiences fear, confusion, wonderment -- feelings that androids don't have in near-future Detroit, apparently.

Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream

But Kara is entering a world full of politics.

Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream

Some folks in near-future Detroit don't appreciate that androids are replacing them as workers:

Quantic Dream

And this seems to be the central conflict of 'Detroit' (the game). Androids are treated like slaves, because they're thought of as computers.

Quantic Dream
Note the 'Android Area' sign, keeping androids separate from human beings.

They even have a separate place to stand on the train:

Quantic Dream
With Kara in the foreground looking at her android brethren in the rear of the train, humans sitting nearby stare at her in confusion.

And there's 'Android parking' out in public, which looks just as crazy as you might imagine:

Quantic Dream

Despite feeling differently, Kara looks just like hundreds of other female androids.

Quantic Dream
These gentlemen androids all share the same face, for instance.

Androids are easily identified by the glowing circle in their head:

Quantic Dream

Which means, even with her normal clothing, she still stands out as an android:

Quantic Dream

But the folks who notice her most frequently are actually other androids:

Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream

What will become of Kara and near-future Detroit? We'll hopefully find out sooner than later, as 'Detroit: Become Human' heads to the PlayStation 4 at some point in the future.

Quantic Dream

