This PlayStation 4 game looks incredibly realistic -- you have to see it for yourself

Like so many things created in France, PlayStation 4 exclusive game “Detroit: Become Human” is unbelievably beautiful. See for yourself:
Not bad, right? That’s the main character of a new game from French game-development studio Quantic Dream. And that’s not computer graphics you see above — that’s the game itself.
But maybe you don’t go in for all-white robot people. How’s this?
“Detroit: Become Human” is an upcoming game for the PlayStation 4, with no release date (or even a window) in sight. What we’ve got right now is a gorgeous debut trailer for a project that’s likely a while out still — maybe in 2017? Maybe.
Join us below for even more.
The game is set in a near-future version of real-world city Detroit, Michigan. Things haven't improved much from current day, it looks like.
The debut trailer starts with a drive toward the city, passing dilapidated houses and infrastructure:
This is the rebirth of manufacturing in the city of Detroit, once renowned for its automobile manufacturing.
She experiences fear, confusion, wonderment -- feelings that androids don't have in near-future Detroit, apparently.
And this seems to be the central conflict of 'Detroit' (the game). Androids are treated like slaves, because they're thought of as computers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.