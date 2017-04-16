This PlayStation 4 game looks incredibly realistic -- you have to see it for yourself

Like so many things created in France, PlayStation 4 exclusive game “Detroit: Become Human” is unbelievably beautiful. See for yourself:

Quantic Dream A still from the reveal video of ‘Detroit,’ a new game from French studio Quantic Dream.

Not bad, right? That’s the main character of a new game from French game-development studio Quantic Dream. And that’s not computer graphics you see above — that’s the game itself.

But maybe you don’t go in for all-white robot people. How’s this?

Playstation That’s more like it!

“Detroit: Become Human” is an upcoming game for the PlayStation 4, with no release date (or even a window) in sight. What we’ve got right now is a gorgeous debut trailer for a project that’s likely a while out still — maybe in 2017? Maybe.

'Detroit' is a game about artificial intelligence and humanity's future. Guess where it's set? Quantic Dream The game is set in a near-future version of real-world city Detroit, Michigan. Things haven't improved much from current day, it looks like. Quantic Dream The debut trailer starts with a drive toward the city, passing dilapidated houses and infrastructure: Quantic Dream Quantic Dream This is the rebirth of manufacturing in the city of Detroit, once renowned for its automobile manufacturing. Quantic Dream Signs of the rebirth can be seen as the camera pans through the city's downtown: Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream But this time, instead of cars, Detroit is building humanoid androids. Quantic Dream More like 'Detroid,' right? (Sorry.) Quantic Dream This is the construction of 'Kara,' the game's protagonist: Quantic Dream Though the androids look real, they're all robotics and programming below the surface: Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream The final product, wrapped in plastic: Quantic Dream What makes Kara different is her ability to feel. Quantic Dream Kara enjoying the rain for the first time. She experiences fear, confusion, wonderment -- feelings that androids don't have in near-future Detroit, apparently. Quantic Dream Quantic Dream But Kara is entering a world full of politics. Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Some folks in near-future Detroit don't appreciate that androids are replacing them as workers: Quantic Dream And this seems to be the central conflict of 'Detroit' (the game). Androids are treated like slaves, because they're thought of as computers. Quantic Dream Note the 'Android Area' sign, keeping androids separate from human beings. They even have a separate place to stand on the train: Quantic Dream With Kara in the foreground looking at her android brethren in the rear of the train, humans sitting nearby stare at her in confusion. And there's 'Android parking' out in public, which looks just as crazy as you might imagine: Quantic Dream Despite feeling differently, Kara looks just like hundreds of other female androids. Quantic Dream These gentlemen androids all share the same face, for instance. Androids are easily identified by the glowing circle in their head: Quantic Dream Which means, even with her normal clothing, she still stands out as an android: Quantic Dream But the folks who notice her most frequently are actually other androids: Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream Quantic Dream What will become of Kara and near-future Detroit? We'll hopefully find out sooner than later, as 'Detroit: Become Human' heads to the PlayStation 4 at some point in the future. Quantic Dream

