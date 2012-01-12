DETROIT AUTO SHOW: These Are Two Chevys That Should Remain Concepts

Tru140S

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

One reveal at the Detroit Auto Show that we were very excited about was a mystery concept from Chevy.With very little info forthcoming from GM and no images, this one was a true secret. The rumours before the show pegged this as a smaller car that might even carry the legendary Chevelle nameplate.



So imagine our surprise when there were not one, but two, covered cars on the Chevy stage.

They should have stayed covered.

CEO Mark Reuss said these were meant to appeal to millennials, a generation that has been receiving much press lately for their lack of interest in cars.

Code130R

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

We noticed that the vehicles that were unveiled, named Code 130R and Tru 140S, felt very familiar right off the bat.

And that’s because they look like cars that are already on the road.

The red Code 130R (catchy name) has looks that are reminiscent of a BMW 1-Series and as far as we’re concerned the Tru 140S is a Honda Civic Coupe.

Both are based on the Cruze platform and would be powered by turbocharged Ecotec four cylinder engines. If they were to hit the road right now, pricing would start in the $19,000 range.

In other words: a desirable trim level would cost around $25,000, which is just too expensive.

Sonic RS

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

We would leave these concepts and take the other car introduced at the presser, the Sonic RS.The peppy turbo Ecotec in the Sonic combined with the modified suspension and relative light weight would make it very competent at an autocross.

The RS package also has a few more changes like a revised front fascia and a sport exhaust system. It also has a “MyLink” (think Ford Sync) entertainment system standard. It can download navigation directions to a phone app and display them on the screen, among other features.

This top-of-the-line Sonic should come in at just around $20,000 and will be on sale this year.

Full disclosure: We would not be able to attend without Ford, who offered to fly us to Detroit and grant us access to the show as well as their design studios.

Now check out the drool-worthy Acura NSX Concept >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.