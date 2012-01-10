DETROIT AUTO SHOW: The Acura NSX Concept Is A Hybrid You'll Want To Own

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

When Honda introduced the NSX in the early ’90s, they created the first Japanese supercar. The legendary car was endorsed by racing phenoms like Ayrton Senna and Alex Zanardi and accolades for the engine, handling, and looks were near universal.But the car reached the end of the line in 2005 and a successor hasn’t come close to production since, disappointing enthusiasts worldwide.



But that is all about to change.

Today at the Detroit Auto Show, we were on hand for the introduction of Acura’s new NSX Concept.

As one of the most anticipated introductions of the show, we were scared that the car might not meet our lofty expectations.

It didn’t disappoint. Of all the press conferences we went to today, the NSX was the only car that was met with raucous applause from the jaded journalists in the audience.

We did still hear some grumblings about lackluster styling or disappointment in the power, but they were few and far between.

The old NSX used a mid-mounted V6 to power the rear wheels. The new NSX adds a bit of a twist.

Like the old car, this NSX will also be powered by a V6 placed behind the driver. However, the new car is all wheel drive with a hybrid powertrain that is used to power the front wheels.

Honda CEO Takanobu Ito was on hand for the announcement and said that we can expect the new NSX to be on the road in the next three years. In yet another twist, the car will actually be built in Ohio with development undertaken by Honda R&D in the USA.

If the production car looks this good and performs anything like the old car, then Acura could very well have a winner on their hands.

Full disclosure: We would not be able to attend without Ford, who offered to fly us to Detroit and grant us access to the show as well as their design studios.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.