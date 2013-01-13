10 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: GM

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) kicks off in Detroit on Monday, and we will be among the estimated 6,000 journalists on scene to see what the auto industry has to offer for 2014.Here’s a quick look at the 10 rides we’re most excited to see, including big reveals from Cadillac, Lexus, BMW, and, best of all, the long-awaited 2014 Corvette.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.