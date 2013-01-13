10 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: GM
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) kicks off in Detroit on Monday, and we will be among the estimated 6,000 journalists on scene to see what the auto industry has to offer for 2014.Here’s a quick look at the 10 rides we’re most excited to see, including big reveals from Cadillac, Lexus, BMW, and, best of all, the long-awaited 2014 Corvette.
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG will come standard with all-wheel drive. Under the hood, it will have a 5.5-liter V8, good for 550 horsepower.
This is the third year Nissan is offering the electric LEAF. The 2014 version will have more range and a lower base price than its predecessors. It will also be the first LEAF built at Nissan's Smyrna, Tennessee plant.
The 2014 version of Lexus' IS is built to do battle with BMW's 3 Series, long the top dog in the small end of the luxury market. It will come in an F Sport edition, and the IS 300h will feature Lexus Hybrid Drive (in international markets).
This new BMW is so different from what the automaker has been doing, it earned its own designation: the 4 Series. The low, long sedan is a possible successor to the current 3 Series coupe.
The debut of Toyota's Furia will be as much about the how as the what. In Detroit, the Furia will be surrounded by Samsung's new transparent LCD panels, which will be turned off to reveal the concept sedan.
Maserati published official photos of the 2013 Quattroporte in November, and we called it the most beautiful version of the sedan yet. Details on the ride are scarce for the time being, but more will certainly be revealed in Detroit.
GM is getting into the luxury electric car market, where Tesla has been reigning unchallenged. The ELR will use the extended-range powertrain GM has in its Chevy Volt, and be powered by a T-shaped lithium-ion batter and an electric drive unit.
Bentley is better known for luxury than speed and power. But the Continental GT Speed Convertible, with a 6.0-liter W12 engine, will be the world's fastest four-seat convertible.
Last and far from least is the 2014 C7 Corvette, which will actually be unveiled Sunday evening at a special pre-show event. The C7 has been the subject of much speculation and many spy shots, all of which will be put to the test very soon.
