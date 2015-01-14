24 Awesome Cars You Can't Miss At The Detroit Auto Show

Ford The Ford GT is back!

Every January, the automotive world descends upon Detroit for the North American International Auto Show. As the first show of 2015, this year’s iteration of the NAIAS — more commonly known as the Detroit Auto Show — gives the media and show goers alike a first look at the trends that will dominate the the automotive world this year.

“This year’s North American International Auto Show is going to feel very retro, because it’s going to feature a series of big, brash, unapologetic concept cars and production models,” said Kelley Blue Book senior analyst Karl Brauer. “The bold nature of this year’s show cars reflects growing optimism in the automotive marketplace.”

“The level of advanced engineering and technology being displayed in modern cars is nothing short of amazing, with even greater advances coming in the next few years,” Brauer added. “The Detroit show will preview performance, safety and fuel efficiency metrics that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. “

