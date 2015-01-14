24 Awesome Cars You Can't Miss At The Detroit Auto Show

Every January, the automotive world descends upon Detroit for the North American International Auto Show. As the first show of 2015, this year’s iteration of the NAIAS — more commonly known as the Detroit Auto Show — gives the media and show goers alike a first look at the trends that will dominate the the automotive world this year.
“This year’s North American International Auto Show is going to feel very retro, because it’s going to feature a series of big, brash, unapologetic concept cars and production models,” said Kelley Blue Book senior analyst Karl Brauer. “The bold nature of this year’s show cars reflects growing optimism in the automotive marketplace.”
“The level of advanced engineering and technology being displayed in modern cars is nothing short of amazing, with even greater advances coming in the next few years,” Brauer added. “The Detroit show will preview performance, safety and fuel efficiency metrics that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. “
The rebirth of the Acura NSX supercar has been a decade in the making. This time around, it will be a hybrid with a 3.5-liter V6 engine assisted by a trio of electric motors.
The eye-catching Infiniti Q60 concepts offers customers a glimpse at what may be in store for the Japanese luxury brand's most popular sports coupe.
The GS-F is Lexus' answer to the BMW M5. The big Lexus strides into the battle with the 5.0-liter 467-horsepower V8 engine shared with the terrific RC-F coupe.
The XE is Jaguar's entry into the hotly contested compact luxury car market. When it arrives in 2016, the stylish sedan will take on BMW's 3 Series, Mercedes' C-Class, and Audi's A4.
The biggest news from Jaguar at the show is the debut of the F-PACE crossover SUV. The seductive SUV is based on the well-received C-X17 concept (seen here).
Ford GT is back. Sadly, the tradition V8 engine is gone. In its place is a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces more than 600 horsepower.
Ford's SVT Raptor is latest in the long line of hot rod F-series pickups. It, too, will have an EcoBoost V6 engine.
No auto show is complete without news from Tesla. This time Elon Musk is showing off the company's Model X crossover.
Tesla isn't alone in the electric car front in Detroit. Chevrolet unleashed its new Bolt EV, expected to be able to deliver 200 miles of range for just $30,000.
Lincoln is set to debut its MKX crossover SUV this week at the show. It will be based on the MKX concept (seen here) that debuted last year on the auto show circuit.
Range Rover made the announcement that many of its North American customers have been waiting for -- a diesel engine is coming! In this case, it's a 3.0-liter 254-horsepower turbo diesel.
Buick has been resurgent in recent years. Now GM is rounding out the brand with the sporty Cascada convertible based on the German-market Opel Cascada.
Buick also introduced the stylish Avenir concept. This modern interpretation of the traditional big Buick gives the public a glimpse of future possibilities.
The Cadillac CTS-V is the fastest Cadillac of all time. Powered by the Corvette Z06-sourced 640 horsepower V8, the CTS-V is expected to hit 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 200mph.
One of the more unconventional cars to debut at Detroit is the Volvo S60 Cross Country. It's a Subaru Outback style-Volvo sedan.
For the first time in a decade, there will be a new Audi Q7. Audi's flagship SUV will also come in a hybrid version.
Big trucks are all the rage. Nissan joins the fray with a brand Titan full-size pickup that the company hopes will be better equipped to compete with Detroit's big boys than the outgoing model.
The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the compact pick up segment for the past decade mostly because of the demise of all of its opponents (other than the NIssan Frontier). But a facelift and upgrades will allow it to compete with GM's new Colorado and Canyon trucks.
The Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept is a midsize hybrid crossover whose front fascia gives us a sneak peek at VW new 7-passenger SUV that will debut next year.
Although the Ford GT stole the show, the Shelby GT350R is just as important. It's flat-crank V8 creates one of the best sounding engine notes on the market.
BMW debuted an updated version of its hot-selling 6-Series. The new 6 will hit the roads as a 2015 model, with a sharpened front end.
Alfa Romeo returned the US after a 20 year absence in 2014 with the tremendous 4C sports car. For the 2015 show, Alfa unleashed a drop-top variant -- the 4C Spider.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.