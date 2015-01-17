Detectives Are On The Hunt For The Mother Of The Baby Found Buried At Maroubra Beach In November

Photo: Gaye Gerard/ Getty.

A team of eight detectives are looking for the mother of the baby girl who was found buried aat Maroubra Beach last November.

Detectives have sifted through hundreds of medical records to find the mother, focusing on local women who have not attended follow-up appointments with a doctor.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Dengate, commander of the eastern beaches area, told The Saturday Telegraph that the DNA of the child has been sent away for testing in the hope they will get a DNA profile.

“That will take some time… But once we have one we will try to match it with databases we’re allowed to access,” he said.

The body of the baby was so decomposed when she was found that only forensic testing could identify her sex.

Her body has not yet been claimed and it is likely she will be given a state-funded funeral if the parents aren’t found.

Anyone with any information on the child or parents are urged to contact the police.



