9 details you might have missed in the trailer for the new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die'

MGM The teaser poster featuring Daniel Craig for ‘No Time to Die.’

The first trailer for the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” just landed.

In the movie, Bond has left MI6 and is enjoying retirement in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Bond becomes entangled with a villain (played by Rami Malek) who has “dangerous new technology.”

Watch the trailer below.

The trailer features car chases, suave suits, shootouts, and plenty of actors who have reprised their roles from previous movies, as well as some new faces, too.

In all the action, it’s easy to miss some key details that shed a light on what fans of the franchise can expect from what Craig says will be his final time playing 007.

Insider delved into all the details you may have missed – from (literal) flags to a subtle jab at Craig’s famous knee injury.

The trailer opens in Matera, Italy

James Bond 007 / YouTube

In case you were wondering where the car chase in the opening sequence was taking place, it’s Matera in southern Italy.

Cast and crew were spotted filming in the historic Italian town by paparazzi earlier this year.

The town’s mayor Raffaello De Ruggieri told The Times that the 400-strong crew, plus extras, and an increase in tourism could boost the local economy by 12 million euros ($US13.3 million).

It’s immediately confirmed that the plot will centre around some kind of perceived betrayal by Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann

James Bond 007 / YouTube

“Why would I betray you?” Swann asks as they career through the Italian streets.

“We all have our secrets,” Bond replies. “We just didn’t get to yours yet.”

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga confirmed to Empire magazine that Swann’s past would have a big role to play in this movie.

“Her father is Mr. White,” he said. “Mr. White was key in the deal that saved Bond’s life with Vesper Lynd, so … there’s stuff to mine there.”

The yacht approaching Bond’s residence in Jamaica bears a British navy flag

James Bond 007 / YouTube / Insider bond yacht skitch

The flag fluttering on the back of the yacht approaching Bond’s island residence appears to be the Red Ensign or “Red Duster.”

It is the flag flown by British merchant or passenger ships since 1707, before which it was used for the English and Scottish Royal navies.

The boat is either Bond sailing to his new abode, or an ally from the UK on their way to pick him up.

Lashana Lynch’s new double-O has history in Cuba

James Bond 007 / YouTube

Nomi (Lashana Lynch) seems to be a more than capable 00 agent, threatening Bond to “stay in [his] lane” and checking him out from the window of a 2019 DBS Superleggera.

We catch a glimpse of her in a balcony shootout, firing at an unknown assailant. By the looks of the tattered flag and architecture, this is a previous 00 mission in Cuba.

It seems we may get a flashback of her past missions in the new movie.

There’s a nod to Daniel Craig’s knee injury on the set of ‘Spectre’

James Bond 007 / YouTube

In her introduction to Bond, Nomi quips that “the world’s moved on” since his retirement, and that if he gets in her way, “I’ll put a bullet in your knee. The one that works.”

It’s a nod to Craig’s widely reported injury on the set of “Spectre,” which meant he had to have knee surgery, and a dig at Bond’s age.

We catch a glimpse of the rare Aston Martin V8 Vantage

James Bond 007 / YouTube James Bond Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Bond throws a tarp off a 1980s Aston Martin V8 Vantage in the trailer.

The V8 has only been used in one Bond movie previously – “The Living Daylights” in 1987 starring Timothy Dalton.

Only 291 of the “Oscar India” V8 Saloons were made, and a further 167 convertible versions – both of which feature in the film.

It’s much less popular than the iconic DB5 for 007’s vehicle of choice, and not new enough to cameo in the latest movies. So, it was something of a surprise, then, when it was announced that the British muscle car would be making an appearance in “No Time to Die.”

An annual procession in Matera could form the backdrop of the opening car chase

James Bond 007 / YouTube

We see Bond and Swann in a tryst at this romantic location during a town celebration. Judging by the procession leaving the Cathedral during *that* motorbike jump, this could be the festival of Madonna Della Bruna, an annual event on July 2 in which an icon of the Madonna is paraded around the city.

There’s more evidence that Rami Malek’s Safin is a reincarnation of Dr No

James Bond 007 / YouTube

The latest trailer did nothing to dispel rumours that Rami Malek might be playing a new incarnation of legendary Bond adversary Dr No. Throughout the trailer, we only see his hands covered with black gloves, and never catch his left hand on-screen.

Dr Julius No demonstrated his mechanical black-gloved hands to Bond in 1962’s “Dr No,” the affliction having occurred as a result of a radiation experiment gone wrong.

Malek also sports the same slick-backed hair and formal jacket style as Dr No in recent character posters.

Safin’s lair could be another nod to ‘Dr No’

James Bond 007 / YouTube Safin’s lair No Time to Die

The trailer shows Bond and Safin sitting opposite each other in a minimalistic subterranean lair.

The location could be Crab Key Island from the original “Dr No.” As that’s set in Jamaica, it would certainly fit with the 2019 movie filming locations.

Fans will have to wait till April 8, 2020 to find out.

Read more:

Director Rian Johnson says he and star Daniel Craig were like ‘little kids’ on the set of ‘Knives Out,’ his star-studded murder mystery

Henry Cavill says he was told he was too ‘chubby’ to play James Bond

Daniel Craig shuts down ‘f—— ridiculous’ idea that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired for the new Bond movie just because she’s a woman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.