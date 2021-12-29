Search

14 details you might have missed in the series finale of ‘Insecure’

Yasmin Garaad
Issa Rae on 'Insecure'
Issa Rae in the pilot (left) and the series finale (right) of ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
  • Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” aired its series finale on Sunday, December 26.
  • The show’s final episode uses time jumps to show where the main characters end up.
  • From birthday parallels to the episode title’s relevance, here are 14 details you may have missed.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Insecure.”

The iconic Kendrick Lamar song played in the show’s pilot connects to the final episode’s title.
Molly and Issa on 'Insecure'
Molly and Issa on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
In the series premiere, best friends Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are both struggling with their insecurities in everything from work to relationships.

As the characters evolve over the course of five seasons, we watch them find their happy endings, gain confidence, and conquer those insecurities. That journey is represented in the way a memorable music moment from the pilot crops back up in the series finale.

The first episode, called “Insecure as Fuck,” features the Kendrick Lamar song “Alright” in the opening scene with a montage of LA. Series showrunner Prentice Penny previously told Insider’s Kim Renfro that the creators opted to just “pony up the money” to use the song in the scene, which became pricey after it became a big hit, because it “just was perfect” for the moment.

The series finale’s title, “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!,” appears to connect to a lyric from “Alright”: Lamar repeatedly raps “we gon’ be alright.”

James Bland makes an appearance as Kelli’s boyfriend.
James Bland on 'Insecure'
James Bland on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO Max
Fans of Rae may have recognized James Bland, who previously starred in “First,” a web series written by Jahmela Biggs that aired on Rae’s YouTube channel, Issa Rae Presents. Bland also created and starred in “Giants,” another show that got its start as a series on Issa Rae Presents before moving to the cable network Cleo TV.
Sean Patrick Thomas also makes an appearance in the series finale.
Sean Patrick Thomas on 'Insecure'
Sean Patrick Thomas on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
Viewers will also have spotted another surprising but recognizable guest star: Taurean’s brother, who shows up at Molly’s birthday party, is played by “Save the Last Dance” star Sean Patrick Thomas.

Over the series’ five seasons, the showrunners have tended to sprinkle in guest actors with wider cultural significance. “Save the Last Dance” is a cult favorite and one of the major films Thomas starred in, along with “Cruel Intentions.”

Issa has lyrics from Stevie Wonder’s “Girl Blue” on her wall.
Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae on 'Insecure'
Issa Rae on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
The lyrics “Little girl be fair, show yourself you care” are from Stevie Wonder’s “Girl Blue.” The mantra is relevant to Issa’s journey towards self-confidence, which she finally reaches in the series finale.
Quoia and Molly work together to give Issa a surprise party.
Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Quoia (Courtney Taylor) and Issa Dee (Issa Rae) on 'Insecure'
Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Quoia (Courtney Taylor) on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
It looks like the long, petty feud between Quoia and Molly is officially over.

Though the two never had an actual fight, there was always unnecessary tension between them. In the finale, they come together to throw Issa a birthday party and all is good — a more subtle, but still significant, moment of growth for the characters.

Molly’s bridesmaids wore red on her wedding day.
Molly's wedding on 'Insecure'
Molly’s wedding on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
Although Molly is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority, her bridesmaids donned red, which is one of the traditional colors for Delta Sigma Theta, another historically Black sorority. (AKA’s colors, meanwhile, are salmon pink and apple green.)

Red is often said to symbolize passion and strength, characteristics we’ve seen in Molly all along.

Tiffany is pregnant with her second child at Molly’s wedding.
Tiffany (Amanda Seales) on 'Insecure'
Tiffany (Amanda Seales) on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
Tiffany being pregnant alludes to things being better in Denver between her and Derek.

Also, she and Kelli will have playdates for their kids!

Lawrence points out Issa’s growth when he gets a tour of her office space.
Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) on 'Insecure'
Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/
When Issa invites Lawrence for a tour of her office, he said “You went from ‘We Got Y’all’ to ‘I got mine,'” referring back to the non-profit Issa was working for and struggling with in the beginning of the show.
The Blocc is an official business with a building space.
Still from 'Insecure'
Still from ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
Issa went from struggling at a job that wasn’t fulfilling to making her own vision come to life, all while driving a Lexus – and not for Lyft either. 

Issa showed how dreams take time and having faith in your vision can pay off. 

While working for a non-profit, We Got Y’all, Issa struggled to be understood. Many of her ideas to help underserved students were met with resistance, but now she has the agency to call the shots with The Blocc.

Issa drives by The Dunes and Thug Yoda.
Still from 'Insecure' of Thug Yoda and The Dunes
Still from ‘Insecure’ of Thug Yoda and The Dunes. ‘Insecure’/HBO
Thug Yoda (Tristen J. Winger) is still at The Dunes with his daughter. 

We were introduced to Thug Yoda in season one as Issa and Lawrence’s neighbor at The Dunes. He’s a gang member who is affectionately raising his daughter, giving advice when he can, and providing laughs.

Issa also drives past Maverick’s Flat.
Still from 'Insecure' of Maverick's Flat
Still from of Maverick’s Flat. ‘Insecure’
Maverick’s Flat is the venue Issa took Molly to in the pilot episode, so Issa could run into her ex, Daniel. 

Though Issa and Lawrence were technically broken up at the time, that meeting became the catalyst for a tumultuous on-off relationship between Issa and Lawrence that lasted across all five seasons.

Frieda and Sarah are still working at We Got Y’all.
Frieda and Sarah in front of the We Got Y'all building
Frieda and Sarah in front of the We Got Y’all building. ‘Insecure’/HBO
Issa drives by We Got Y’all, and her old coworkers Frieda and Sarah are outside working.

Issa often felt like an outsider due to her creative differences with the team at We Got Y’all. Now she’s on the outside looking in, literally, but it’s on her own terms. 

The new Best Buy employee seems to be played by Moriah Johnson from BET’s “Baldwin Hills.”
Moriah J as Best Buy employee on 'Insecure'
Moriah Johnson as Best Buy employee on ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO
The writers of “Insecure” seemingly give a nod to “Baldwin Hills,” a popular BET reality show from the 2000s that focuses on Black teenagers living in Los Angeles as they navigate high school and drama.

Johnson seemingly confirmed he played the role by retweeting a user on Twitter who wrote: “Can we also acknowledge the ‘Ode to Baldwin Hills” touch with @_Moriahj casually “working” for Best Buy?!?!”

 

Rae is no stranger to referencing Black pop culture in “Insecure,” and this moment signifies that.

Best Buy was also Lawrence’s first job he took as a compromise for income. He had to put his dreams of creating an app on hold and faced the reality of settling for an entry-level job.

During that time, Lawrence also met Tasha, a fling who provided Lawrence with the words of affirmation he needed at the time.

Issa’s birthday scene parallels her birthday in the pilot episode.
Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Issa (Issa Rae) on 'Insecure'
Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Issa (Issa Rae) on the ‘Insecure’ series finale. ‘Insecure’/
In the pilot, we are first brought into the lives of the characters on “Insecure” on Issa’s birthday – which her then-boyfriend Lawrence forgets about. It becomes the catalyst for a relationship tainted by mistakes and revelations.

The series finale ending with Lawrence not only celebrating Issa’s birthday and taking her out to dinner but also with them engaged is a major full-circle moment. 

“Insecure” artfully shows us the growth of all the characters through their birthdays – a time of renewal and celebration. 

