14 details you might have missed in the series finale of ‘Insecure’

- Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” aired its series finale on Sunday, December 26.
- The show’s final episode uses time jumps to show where the main characters end up.
- From birthday parallels to the episode title’s relevance, here are 14 details you may have missed.
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Insecure.”
As the characters evolve over the course of five seasons, we watch them find their happy endings, gain confidence, and conquer those insecurities. That journey is represented in the way a memorable music moment from the pilot crops back up in the series finale.
The first episode, called “Insecure as Fuck,” features the Kendrick Lamar song “Alright” in the opening scene with a montage of LA. Series showrunner Prentice Penny previously told Insider’s Kim Renfro that the creators opted to just “pony up the money” to use the song in the scene, which became pricey after it became a big hit, because it “just was perfect” for the moment.
The series finale’s title, “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!,” appears to connect to a lyric from “Alright”: Lamar repeatedly raps “we gon’ be alright.”
Over the series’ five seasons, the showrunners have tended to sprinkle in guest actors with wider cultural significance. “Save the Last Dance” is a cult favorite and one of the major films Thomas starred in, along with “Cruel Intentions.”
Though the two never had an actual fight, there was always unnecessary tension between them. In the finale, they come together to throw Issa a birthday party and all is good — a more subtle, but still significant, moment of growth for the characters.
Red is often said to symbolize passion and strength, characteristics we’ve seen in Molly all along.
Also, she and Kelli will have playdates for their kids!
Issa showed how dreams take time and having faith in your vision can pay off.
While working for a non-profit, We Got Y’all, Issa struggled to be understood. Many of her ideas to help underserved students were met with resistance, but now she has the agency to call the shots with The Blocc.
We were introduced to Thug Yoda in season one as Issa and Lawrence’s neighbor at The Dunes. He’s a gang member who is affectionately raising his daughter, giving advice when he can, and providing laughs.
Though Issa and Lawrence were technically broken up at the time, that meeting became the catalyst for a tumultuous on-off relationship between Issa and Lawrence that lasted across all five seasons.
Issa often felt like an outsider due to her creative differences with the team at We Got Y’all. Now she’s on the outside looking in, literally, but it’s on her own terms.
Johnson seemingly confirmed he played the role by retweeting a user on Twitter who wrote: “Can we also acknowledge the ‘Ode to Baldwin Hills” touch with @_Moriahj casually “working” for Best Buy?!?!”
—Cene (@RanFromTheCene) December 27, 2021
Rae is no stranger to referencing Black pop culture in “Insecure,” and this moment signifies that.
Best Buy was also Lawrence’s first job he took as a compromise for income. He had to put his dreams of creating an app on hold and faced the reality of settling for an entry-level job.
During that time, Lawrence also met Tasha, a fling who provided Lawrence with the words of affirmation he needed at the time.
The series finale ending with Lawrence not only celebrating Issa’s birthday and taking her out to dinner but also with them engaged is a major full-circle moment.
“Insecure” artfully shows us the growth of all the characters through their birthdays – a time of renewal and celebration.