14 details you might have missed in the series finale of ‘Insecure’

The iconic Kendrick Lamar song played in the show’s pilot connects to the final episode’s title.

In the series premiere, best friends Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are both struggling with their insecurities in everything from work to relationships.

As the characters evolve over the course of five seasons, we watch them find their happy endings, gain confidence, and conquer those insecurities. That journey is represented in the way a memorable music moment from the pilot crops back up in the series finale.

The first episode, called “Insecure as Fuck,” features the Kendrick Lamar song “Alright” in the opening scene with a montage of LA. Series showrunner Prentice Penny previously told Insider’s Kim Renfro that the creators opted to just “pony up the money” to use the song in the scene, which became pricey after it became a big hit, because it “just was perfect” for the moment.

The series finale’s title, “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!,” appears to connect to a lyric from “Alright”: Lamar repeatedly raps “we gon’ be alright.”