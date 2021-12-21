Search

11 details you missed in ‘Station Eleven,’ so far

Palmer Haasch
Left: a hand with several symbols tattooed on it; middle: a rock with the same symbol drawn on it in blood; right: the same symbol drawn on a napkin in station eleven
This recurring symbol in ‘Station Eleven’ is one detail you might have missed in the show. HBO Max
  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of the new HBO Max series “Station Eleven.”
  • The post-apocalyptic drama, which premiered on December 16, juggles multiple timelines and subplots.
  • There are plenty of details and Easter eggs throughout, including a mysterious recurring symbol.
“Station Eleven” is an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name.
Kirsten in station eleven on a horse, walking along a dirt road along a caravan of the traveling symphony
Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten in ‘Station Eleven.’ Ian Watson/HBO Max
“Station Eleven” premiered on December 16, adapting Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel of the same name into an HBO Max limited series. 

A pandemic show based on a pandemic novel airing two years into a global pandemic, “Station Eleven” may seem fatigue-inducing. However, as The Ringer’s Alison Herman wrote, the show leverages our own experience of the pandemic to indoctrinate it into its own vision. Even after incredible loss, the apocalypse of “Station Eleven” is green, lush, and full of humanity and art. 

Like the book, the series juggles multiple timelines and characters that overlap and unfold gradually episode-to-episode. It’s also full of details, symbols, and brief references that enrich your understanding of the series: — here are 11 that you might have missed in the first three episodes. 

One of the earliest shots in the show is a playbill for “King Lear,” billing Arthur Leander.
A playbill for a fictional king lear production starring arthur leander in station eleven, laying in a puddle and surrounded by damp greenery
A playbill for Leander’s ‘King Lear’ production has stood the test of time in ‘Station Eleven.’ HBO Max
Within the show’s first minute, we see a playbill for the “King Lear” production starring Arthur Leander that kicks off the story’s action.

The shot shows the playbill lying unfolded in a puddle, surrounded by dim greenery and miraculously still intact. As the sequence progresses, we learn that this is the theater in which Leander’s final performance took place, and where “Station Eleven” begins.

There’s another advertisement for Leander’s “King Lear” production on the L.
A shot of dark stairs leading up to a L train platform in chicago, with an advertisement above them for king lear production starring arthur leander in station eleven. jeevan and kirsten are in the background, walking away from the stairs.
Jeevan and Kirsten exit the L, which has an advertisement for the ‘King Lear’ production starring Arthur Leander. HBO Max
After Arthur and Kirsten prematurely get off the L on the way to her home, the screen on top of the stairs flips to an advertisement for the “King Lear” production starring Arthur Leander. 

It’s the same image that appears on the Playbill at the beginning of the first episode. 

Jeevan buys strawberry Yoo-hoo at the grocery store, minutes after his sister Siya recounted a story about it from their childhood.
A downward view from station eleven of a red grocery basket filled with three drinks: two bottles of chocolate yoohoo, and one bottle of strawberry
Jeevan picks up three bottles of Yoo-hoo during his grocery trip with Kirsten. HBO Max
Jeevan buys three bottles of Yoo-hoo, a flavored drink, during his grocery trip with Kirsten. He gets three bottles: two chocolate and one strawberry, hearkening back to his earlier conversation with his sister Siya in the first episode. 

After Siya breaks the news about the flu to Jeevan on the train, she talks him down from an apparent panic attack by recounting a story from their childhood.

“Everyone had chocolate but you found that one strawberry,” Siya tells Jeevan over the phone.

Arthur and Kirsten open to the exact same page of “Station Eleven,” 20 years apart.
Left and right: two images of the same graphic novel, showing an astronaut with the words 'to the monsters, we're the monsters,' next to a panel of a a melancholy-looking man. the left image is darker, while the second is brighter and shows a woman's hand resting on the page.
Arthur and Kirsten read the same page of ‘Station Eleven.’ HBO Max
Arthur Leander and (older) Kirsten read the same page in “Station Eleven,” Miranda’s completed graphic novel, twenty years apart in the show’s first episode, “Wheel of Fire.”

The page shows Dr. Eleven, the spaceman of her novel, with a speech bubble. “To the monsters we’re the monsters,” he says.

In the episode, Arthur cracks open the book after Miranda visits him in Chicago, later passing it on to Kirsten. A relic of the pre-pandemic past, Kirsten carries the novel with her into adulthood. In the first sequence in which we see her as an adult, played by Mackenzie Davis, she’s lying in the sand reading the book. 

In the second episode, the mysterious man (credited on IMDb as the Prophet) quotes this line back at Kirsten, heightening her suspicion of him. 

Dan’s audition monologue is a speech from the 1996 film “Independence Day.”
A man in station eleven pantomiming holding a PA microphone, standing beneath green trees
Dan auditions for the Traveling Symphony not with Shakespeare, but with an action film monologue. HBO Max
Dan, a familiar stranger, approaches the Traveling Symphony on their way to St. Deborah by the Water in the show’s second episode, “A Hawk from a Handsaw.” He, and other members of the Traveling Symphony, wheedle Dieter to allow him to audition with non-Shakespeare material. 

He proceeds to give a monologue from the 1996 alien invasion film “Independence Day” that was originally delivered by Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore. 

“Good morning,” Dan says, his voice echoing as if he was speaking into a megaphone. “In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world.”

The Traveling Symphony’s motto appears on the side of a truck.
Kirsten speaks with the conductor in station eleven, who is sitting inside a truck with the words 'survival is insufficient' on the side.
The Conductor rides in a truck emblazoned with the symphony’s motto, ‘survival is insufficient.’ HBO Max
There are a few glimpses of the Traveling Symphony’s motto, “survival is insufficient,” on the side of a truck in the second episode.

The motto nods to the symphony’s mission of bringing music and theater to post-pandemic communities.

Kirsten’s tattoos match a symbol on the side of the road, as well as a mark left by the Prophet’s bloodstains.
Left: a woman's hand holding a J-shaped cross symbol, her hand has the same symbol tattooed multiple times in black; right: the same symbol drawn in blood on a rock
The same symbol appears on Kristen’s hand, near the road, and on the rocks where she stabbed the Prophet. HBO Max
The multiple, small tattoos on Kirsten’s hand match a symbol that she finds intertwined with a sign on the sign of the road in the second episode. 

Later in the episode, Kirsten observes the same symbol drawn in the suspicious man’s blood on the rocks where she stabbed him. 

Kirsten quotes Hamlet when receiving her switchblade.
Kirsten from station eleven looks at a switchblade fondly, an orange tent in the background
Kaitlyn receives a switchblade. HBO Max
When a member of the Traveling Symphony (played by actor Prince Amponsah) presents Kirsten with a switchblade, she quotes Hamlet, the play that the symphony is performing that evening.

“This likes me well,” she says, quoting Hamlet in Act 5, Scene 2 of the play, when he selects a rapier.

Miranda doodles the J-shaped cross symbol on a napkin after she and Arthur first meet.
A woman's hands drawing a J-shaped, pointed, cross symbol on a napkin in station eleven
Miranda draws the pointed, J-shaped cross symbol on a napkin in a bar. HBO Max
Miranda draws the J-shaped cross symbol on a napkin in the series’ third episode, shortly after meeting Arthur Leander for the first time.

While the symbol cropped up multiple times in the second episode, this is chronologically the first time it appears. Miranda describes it as “a feeling” to Clark.

“What’s the feeling?” he asks.

“Cut and run,” she replies. “When a squall comes up so fast, you got to cut the anchor and just go.”

Miranda references Hamlet, which the symphony performed in the previous episode, by asking Arthur and Clark which one of them is Rosencrantz and Guildenstern.
Clark and arthur from station eleven pose against each other gleefully in a dimly lit bar
Clark and Arthur joke about being interchangeable, much like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern in ‘Hamlet.’ HBO Max
Miranda cheekily references “Hamlet,” the Shakespeare tragedy of the previous episode, while talking with Clark and Arthur at a bar in episode three.

She asks which one is Rosencrantz and which is Guildenstern, referring to the two characters, who are Hamlet’s old friends that he turns on when they prove untrustworthy. The characters are, in essence, two halves of one whole, as Clark and Arthur joke in the episode, saying that they’re “interchangeable.”

“You guys end up the same, at least,” Miranda says. “You both get killed by Hamlet.”

Miranda sees an Instagram post about Arthur that appears to be from Kirsten’s account.
An instagram interface that shows a black and white post from an account @kikiacts1 in station eleven
Miranda observes an Instagram post from @Kikiacts1. HBO Max
In episode three, Miranda scrolls through the #arthurleander tag on Instagram after learning about his death. The first post she sees is a black-and-white image of Arthur, uploaded by an account with the handle @Kikiacts1. The profile image is of young Kirsten, presumably in her “King Lear” costume. 

It’s possible that Kirsten uploaded the image during the continuity of the first episode, as Jeevan watches her scroll through Instagram while waiting for the L.

About the Author
Palmer Haasch