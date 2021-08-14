13 details you missed in ‘Spy Kids’

- The first “Spy Kids” movie came out in April 2001.
- The lead actors, Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega, celebrated the movie’s 20th anniversary earlier this year.
- The final movie in the series, “Spy Kids 4” was released ten years ago.
It has been 20 years since the “Spy Kids” franchise began. The series, which consists of four films and a Netflix series, was created by Robert Rodriguez and starred many well-known actors from Antonio Banderas to George Clooney.
Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega were the main characters in the first three movies as Juni and Carmen Cortez. The final movie was released ten years ago from today and focused on the next generation of spies.
The first movie is the most memorable of the series because it was both peculiar and had cool gadgets, such as a microwave that made a McDonald’s meal appear out of thin air.
Rodriguez, of course, won this battle as can be seen by the Cortez family but you can see the Latin American influence on the props, set designs, and script. For example, at the beginning of the film, the medicine Juni (Daryl Sabara) uses to treat his hand warts is called “Mezqui-no.” This might be a fun play on the word mezquino which in Latin America Spanish means warts.
There’s also a sign that says “Peligro. Alto Voltaje” on the wall behind Juni when he sleeps at Machete’s (Danny Trejo) workshop. This translates to “danger. high voltage” and the sign is set up in a way that would probably mean non-Spanish children could work it out.
Finally, at the end Fegan Floop (Alan Cumming) renames the robotic clones of Carmen and Juni as Junito and Carmenita which means little Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni, implying that the two robots are little reminders of the two children that inspired him.
There are also a couple of names that may not have been an intentional reference. Ms Gradenko (Teri Hatcher) shares a name with a song by the English rock band, The Police. Gregorio Cortez was also the name of a Texan folk hero. Finally, the simple acronym Rodriguez chose for the organization the Cortez family works for, the OSS (the Organization of Super Spies), is the same acronym for an actual espionage organization from WWII, the Office of Strategic Services.
There’s also Mr Lisp (Robert Patrick), the person funding Floop and Minion’s villainous activities. It is more or less certain that he was named that way for the scene where Ms Gradenko pronounces his named with an actual lisp as “Mr Lith.”
She said: “What’s particularly strange about the ‘Spy Kids’ of it all is I was so young when I did it. I was at least ten years too young for the role because I was supposed to have been a spy for ten years, then had two children who were now 10 and 12.
“But Robert kind of said, ‘My mom had ten kids and if we play this right, no one will ever question it.’ I think it only hurt me a little because people did think I was older than I was for a period of time.”
To compare, Antonio Banderas who plays Ingrid’s husband Gregorio was 40 when “Spy Kids” came out in cinemas.
Coincidentally the city shares a name with a fake country referenced in Marvel comics in the 60s and 80s. A stranger coincidence is that a Marvel comic villain, Machete, is from this fake country.
Glasses are also used as a disguise for Alexander Minion. When he is just a minion to Floop, he wears glasses but once he takes over and becomes the head villain, Minion becomes Mr Minion and takes off his glasses. We are later revealed that he was always a villain and was kicked out of the OSS (the Organization of Super Spies). It is unclear whether Minion’s glasses were meant to hide his identity or were a metaphorical disguise, hiding the fact that Minion is the true villain from the audience. But, if it works for Superman, I guess it can work here as well and “Spy Kids” is a kids movie after all.
However, the fake covers for this book and the book Juni has to read on how to fly the small plane are also interesting because instead of coming up with a fake author name, the designers just labeled it “Author Unknown.” This works because the authors were probably spies who were not allowed to reveal their secret identities.
Whilst it is obviously fictional, it is interesting that the magic microwave is called the “Rehydrator,” implying that it turned the flat cards into that McDonald’s meal by just adding water.
The idea for the magic microwave potentially did not come from thin air. A similar microwave appeared in “Back to the Future II” when Marty goes to the technologically advanced future of 2015. Whilst scientists haven’t worked out how to make such an invention in the real world, the closest comparison is the fact that Astronauts dehydrate and rehydrate their food in order to reduce weight on rockets.
There’s that one nail version of the Thumb Thumbs that we see later in the film acting like a nurse for the robots. The nail version differs as all the thumbs are replaced by slender fingers with sharp pink fingernails. When Floop treats Ingrid and Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) to a colorful dinner, some of the cutlery is shaped like a hand. Even his evil throne was essentially a giant hand with weird faces on it.
As a Genius who creates things by hand, and spends a lot of the movie playing with clay, maybe there is a reason behind the hand imagery. Or maybe it was set up so that viewers were not too freaked out by the triple-handed, quadruple-headed mutant Floop’s minion, Alexander Minion, gets turned into towards the end of the movie.
Floop’s henchman also originates from Rodriguez’s own childlike imagination. The design for the ThumbThumbs was something he entered for a competition when he was 13.
In the post-credit scene in 2001’s “Spy Kids” there is no voices, no music. All we see is a shot of the hallway in Floop’s castle leading up to the control room. Is this meant to be a menacing shot? Does it imply that something went wrong with Juni and Carmen’s mission? Or is it just extra footage that Robert Rodriguez decided to stick at the end of the movie? Similar to the MCU, the inclusion of this scene leaves us with questions and answers. Or maybe I am looking into this too deeply and should accept that this is a kids movie that is not meant to be completely logical.
At this point, we are led to assume this is Juni Cortez because he was presented as the inferior child because he was not athletic, had no friends, and had warts all over his finger. Yet it is during the scene where they are flying in the plane that we find out the diaper-wearing child is actually Carmen when Juni mocks her for it. This happens pretty late in the movie so it is likely that many would forget this is a callback to the earlier scene.
Our first big cameo of the series came right at the end of the movie when Juni and Carmen get propositioned by the leader of the OSS, Devlin to take on another mission. Whilst Devlin appears on screen first hiding his identity with a black card over his eyes, he later removes it to reveal none other than Academy-award winning George Clooney. This is less of a missed detail and more of a forgotten one.