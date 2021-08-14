13 details you missed in ‘Spy Kids’

Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega were the main stars of ‘Spy Kids’ for the first three movies. Movie poster

The first “Spy Kids” movie came out in April 2001.

The lead actors, Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega, celebrated the movie’s 20th anniversary earlier this year.

The final movie in the series, “Spy Kids 4” was released ten years ago.

It has been 20 years since the “Spy Kids” franchise began. The series, which consists of four films and a Netflix series, was created by Robert Rodriguez and starred many well-known actors from Antonio Banderas to George Clooney.

Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega were the main characters in the first three movies as Juni and Carmen Cortez. The final movie was released ten years ago from today and focused on the next generation of spies.

The first movie is the most memorable of the series because it was both peculiar and had cool gadgets, such as a microwave that made a McDonald’s meal appear out of thin air.