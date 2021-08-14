27 details you probably missed on the first season of ‘Glee’

Everyone who originally signs up for the glee club is right-handed.

The original glee club consists of Rachel (Lea Michele), Kurt (Chris Colfer), Mercedes (Amber Riley), Artie (Kevin McHale), Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), and Finn (Cory Monteith).

Almost all of them are shown signing the audition sheet except for Finn — who is forced into joining the club by Will (Matthew Morrison).

Everyone is seen writing their name on the list with their right hand.