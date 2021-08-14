27 details you probably missed on the first season of ‘Glee’

Emma references John Stamos, who later plays her boyfriend.
On the third episode, Will talks to Emma about not having the guts to become a star. She mentions that it takes certainty to become a star and uses John Stamos as an example.
Real-life Stamos later joins the cast and plays Emma’s charming boyfriend, a dentist who wows the glee club.
Sue has a page of inspirational words in her journal.
Coach Sue (Jane Lynch) frequently documents her progress in taking down the glee club.
When she writes about her latest efforts to destroy Will and the kids, inspirational words can be seen on the left page of her book.
The page titled “The Champions DNA” features words like “strong, winning, compete, and performance.”
Sue makes a point of saying she never wants kids, but this is a major plot later on.
When talking to Terri, Coach Sue says that she never wants to have children.
She says, “I’ve always thought the desire to procreate showed deep personal weakness. Me? Never wanted kids. Don’t have the time, don’t have the uterus.”
Despite this comment, Sue’s desire to be a mother becomes a major plot point later on in the series, and she ends up having a daughter.
The pianist is openly smiling and having fun when Sue’s club performs.
The glee club’s pianist, Brad (Brad Ellis), never speaks and is treated as a live jukebox. The students merely point at him and tell him to play a song.
Brad’s face is usually neutral during these scenes, but when the glee club splits up and some perform with Sue, he is actually shown smiling and having fun for the first time.
The customers in the wedding boutique watch Emma and Will dance.
Emma and Will practice a wedding dance in the bridal shop so that she can learn how to move around in her dress.
While the two dance, customers watch them in the background.
However, those standing and watching are not holding any items. During the entire scene, they just stare at Will and Emma.
Quinn and Kurt talk about Rachel’s pantsuit after leaving a glee-club meeting where Rachel was in a different outfit.
Quinn and Kurt talk about Rachel’s outfit as they discuss makeover ideas. They are shown wearing the same clothes from the meeting, but Rachel isn’t.
Rachel wore a red-and-white-striped shirt during practice but is later wearing a solid-blue ensemble just minutes after.
Will has a picture of Terri in his office.
During the first half of season one, Will is married to Terri.
A picture of her can be spotted behind Will on a table in his office on “Hairography.”
Photos of Terri and Will can be spotted around his house at this point as well, including a few after she moves out.
The sexts between Puck and Santana repeat.
When Quinn takes Puck’s phone to read his sexts with Santana, two texts say “not wearing any” — presumably in response to an earlier message asking if she is wearing panties.
One text just says, “you so hot and stuff and stu—”.
The teachers’ lounge has a popcorn machine.
The teachers complain about coffee being cut from the school’s staff budget to allow for Sue to hire a nutritionist for the Cheerios on the pilot episode.
Coffee does appear in the staff room for the rest of the show — a sign that Principal Figgins lowered Sue’s extravagant budget a bit.
Despite the school’s financial issues, the staff room can afford to have a popcorn machine that is usually full. There’s no explanation as to why the school bought it or how they afford to have popcorn.
Kurt translated Vocal Adrenaline’s motto accurately.
Ms. Pillsbury is uncomfortable talking about sex with Rachel while she organizes sex-ed pamphlets.
When Rachel goes to Ms. Pillsbury for sex advice, she is given no help by the guidance counselor.
Rachel explains that she wants a woman’s perspective because she has not met her mother.
Emma is clearly uncomfortable and does not help Rachel despite having sex-ed pamphlets in her office — including one that says: “Help! I’m in love with my stepdad!”
Artie’s goal of being a director seems to start on episode 20, but he was interested in a previous episode.
When Bryan Ryan (Neil Patrick Harris) tells the glee club that they will never succeed as entertainers, some of them rethink their futures.
Artie tells Tina he wants to get into directing. However, he was already in the AV Club and directed and edited the Madonna video for Sue a few episodes prior, proving this was not a new interest.
Brittany’s last name is missing from the yearbook photo.
Though the yearbook photo was taken earlier in the season, it isn’t shown until episode 19, when Will shows it to Bryan Ryan.
It has the club members’ names written under it in random order. Everyone’s last name or last initial is written — except for Brittany’s.
During the Britney Spears episode, it’s revealed that Brittany’s name is Brittany S. Pierce, so the decision to exclude it here may have been to keep that a surprise.
Vocal Adrenaline has custom license plates.
During the rival glee club prank wars, Puck and Finn slash the tires on Vocal Adrenaline’s Range Rovers.
The cars were gifted to the glee-club members and came with custom license plates.
Emma draws a heart over Will’s “Teacher of the Year” page.
After Will decides that he needs to leave McKinley to become an accountant, Emma is shown fawning over his page in the yearbook.
All alone, she sketches a heart on his “Teacher of the Year” page. She later overhears that he is having a baby and asks him to have a guidance appointment with her to convince him to stay.
Will’s handwriting is completely illegible.
Will is pushed by Terri to become an accountant, which she perceives to be a more stable job than teaching. He goes through the motions of filling out an application — but his handwriting is completely illegible.
The phone number has 11 digits, on top of a messy address of the employer.
After Dave Karofsky slushies Finn, he immediately gets in a fight – leaving the cup nowhere to be found.
Football player Dave Karofsky (Max Adler) is shown roaming the hallway with a Big Quench in hand.
He slushies Finn and seconds later, swings punches at Finn. The cup, however, disappears from sight.
There’s a typo in one of the old yearbooks Kurt finds.
Kurt arranges a meeting with the glee club to discuss being in the yearbook after perusing old versions that have been severely vandalized.
As he shows the club how crude the comments and drawings are, he displays a page from 1998. Along with mean doodles, the page shown has a typo. It says “Williamj” instead of “William.”
Will writes his last initial with an “h” – not an “S” – when signing a check for the yearbook photos.
Throughout the first season, Will struggles financially to keep the glee club afloat. In order to have their photo included in the yearbook, he must pay for an ad to include their picture, fighting with Terri over this expense.
Regardless, he hands over a check to Principal Figgins — requesting it to be cashed in on Monday. In a hurry, he signs his last name with an “H” — even though his last name is Schuester.
Finn’s football number is the same as his basketball one.
Finn’s status as a football player is crucial to his identity throughout the first season.
Often shown on the field in his uniform, his number is always five, which turns out to be the same as his basketball gear.