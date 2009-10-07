Conde To Axe 'Details' Publisher

Details’ publisher Steven DeLuca is getting canned today, John Koblin at the New York Observer reports.



The publisher of Glamour, Bill Wackerman, is replacing DeLuca.

While many people in and out of the company thought Details would be shut down, Conde says it can make the magazine profitable.

Charles Townsend, Conde’s CEO told the Times yesterday, “Details will be profitable when we’re done.” Townsend is aiming for a 25% net margins on each magazine.

Reports indicate Conde still has some layoffs ahead of it, but spokesperson, Maurie Perl told The Wrap, there will be “no more title closings.” That doesn’t mean that some magazines won’t come out less often, though.

