What we know about the upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ prequel movie

The prequel novel to the hit YA series “The Hunger Games” is being developed into a movie.

It’s been six years since the last movie installment of the science-fiction series was released in theaters.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015) was the culmination of a four-film franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ beloved YA trilogy about a girl, Katniss Everdeen, who inspires a revolution that destroys a oppressive futuristic class system.

In 2020, Collins added to the novel series with a prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which focused on the original series’ main antagonist, President Snow.

Despite complaints from fans about the decision to focus a book on the villainous dictator, a movie adaptation of the controversial prequel is moving forward at Lionsgate, which also released the original four films.

Deadline reported on Thursday that production will start in 2022 and the movie is set to arrive in cinemas in late 2023 or early 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel movie.