9 Weird, Hidden Design Quirks That Show Apple's Insane Attention To Detail

Apple products have always been known for their quality design and attention to detail.
Many of these details go unnoticed by the average Apple user, or are only useful to a relative handful of people using the product.
Some features are handy while others are purely cosmetic.
But Apple included them anyway.
Here are the best of these little design flourishes.
Smart fan: When engaging the voice dictation feature on new Mac laptops, Apple automatically slows the internal fan speed to better hear your voice.
A 'breathing' sleep light: Apple has a patent dating back to 2002 for a 'Breathing Status LED Indicator.' Apple has a patent on the 'blinking effect of the sleep-mode indicator (that) mimics the rhythm of breathing which is psychologically appealing.'
Virtual reflections: If you pull up your iPhone's Music app and start playing a song, take a look at the shiny knob on the volume slider. The 'reflection' on the knob subtly changes as you tilt your phone.
Hidden magnets: Before Apple integrated its iSight cameras into iMacs, older iMacs had a hidden magnet centered on top of the bezel. This magnet anchored the iSight perfectly atop the computer. A magnet on the iMac's side bezel held an Apple remote in place too.
Easy entry: Apple designs its laptops to be able to be opened using just one finger, thanks to that special groove on the front lip. New devices can take some time to 'break in,' but give it enough time and you should be in business.
Smart caps: On every MacBook Air (and all newer MacBook Pros), if you hit the 'Caps Lock' key, nothing will happen. In order to prevent accidental keystrokes, Apple only turns on caps lock if you hold the key for a bit longer.
Hidden Hi-Fi audio: For audio and video professionals using optical adapters, Apple has integrated a high-fidelity TOSLINK output. As soon as you plug in an optical adaptor, MacBook Pros automatically switches over to TOSLINK, enabling higher fidelity, high definition sound.
A tiny eclipse: When you turn on 'Do Not Disturb' mode, a tiny crescent moon appears at the top of your screen. Not too impressive by itself, but when you toggle the setting on and off, you'll notice that a tiny eclipse animation happens right before your eyes.
Predictive 'Store' button: When playing a song in your iPhone's Music app, it used to be a dangerous to back your way out through the menu buttons. Going from 'Now Playing' to 'Artists' often led to accidentally tapping the 'Store' button, leading iTunes to pop up. Now, Apple prevents iTunes from opening from a single tap of the 'Store' button when someone is backtracking through the menus.
