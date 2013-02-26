The Most Brutal Budget Cuts Of The Sequestration

Sequestration is the series of blunt across-the-board cuts that will slash the budget of every non-exempt government agency by a predetermined and non-negotiable percentage.
Only days away, we now have a better idea of what the austerity means for individual agencies. Government agencies have announced what the cuts will mean, and it’s not pretty.
