Details On The Wild Allegations Of Spying And Porn Evidence Planting At A German Bank

CEO of HSH Nordbank, Dirk Jens Nonnenmacher, is alleged to have spied on employees and planted evidence at the banks offices.

The former head of the New York branch of the German bank, HSH Nordbank AG, is at the centre of a huge scandal surrounding the circumstances of his recent firing.The name of the exec is only partially known at this point, as Roland K. His full name remains confidential since some of the evidence found on his computer – child porn – is embarrassing and damning. And it might not be his.



The sordid story has come to light thanks to the German magazine, Der Spiegel, which published a story based on a report into the situation by law firm WilmerHale, which was commissioned by the bank’s supervisory board.

It seems that Nordbank’s Roland K was laid off, perhaps unjustly, because child pornorgraphy was found on his computer, and because the investigation into the matter has revealed gritty details about the firm that are embarassing for all parties. K is suing his former employer.

The Two Nordbank execs involved in the suit are the former General Counsel for HSH Nordbank AG, Wolfgang Gossmann, and the bank’s CEO, Dirk Jens Nonnenmacher. Both are accused of planting evidence in K’s office so that the firm would have a reason to fire him.

And both deny allegations that they tried to frame K.

Gossman’s lawyers say the porn findings were not the reason for K’s firing, as K’s office was searched in September after he was let go, and that what was found – child pornography images – was not fabricated. But K isn’t the only Nordbank exec whose dirty laundry the investigation has aired.

The report commissioned by the bank’s board revealed many secrets about Nordbank’s other execs.

According to Der Spiegel, sources inside the bank say that the CEO, Nonnenmacher, is kind of paranoid. He’s not a nice guy, their comments suggest. In particular:

“He has little appreciation for compromise and has a hard time settling differences in a spirit of goodwill” – and when he wants you gone, he gets his way.

In the case of the New York manager, sources believe, Nonnenmacher wasn’t getting his way fast enough.

Apparently there have been attempts to remove K in the past.

The first alleged attempt to banish him began with a PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) investigation into expense accounts. The report says it failed because the accounting firm did not find enough evidence to justify a dismissal.

So things (reportedly) got dirty.

Shortly after the failed attempt, the report shows that Gössmann met with Prevent AG and began launching another attack against K. The Der Spiegel article reveals:



“The meeting marked the beginning of “Project Liberty,” which allegedly cost the bank at least €900,000. As Gössmann apparently later told WilmerHale in blunt terms, the purpose of Project Liberty was to speed things up at Prevent so that the security firm would come up with results more quickly than PriceWaterhouseCoopers. To achieve this, Prevent had completely different options at its disposal, options that Gössmann claimed he preferred not to know about, so as not to lose his good faith.

…Later on, when [Nonnenmacher] became dissatisfied with Prevent’s apparent inability to turn up any solid evidence against Roland K., he pressed the firm for results. The goal of Project Liberty was to enable the bank to get rid of K. It was Nonnenmacher’s project, a secret project that was to be kept from fellow executive board members, including Deputy Chairman Peter Rieck.”

Gössmann explained the PWC investigation to Der Spiegel like this:

It was just “neutral and open-ended review of expense account procedures at the New York branch.”

Nonnenmacher told the magazine that the suggestion he planted evidence is ludicrous.

Read the full (bizarre) story at Der Spiegel >>>

