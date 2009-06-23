Jon Miller's Plans To Dismantle Fox Interactive

Last week, we reported that “by Fall, there will be no such thing as the brand Fox Interactive.”
Today, All Things D’s Kara Swisher has new details:
- Following CFO Ed McKenna, Fox Interactive EVP and General Counsel Mike Angus is out.
- Fox Interactive Media will change its name, possibly to “Digital Media Group.”
- Some of FIM’s 100 employees will be farmed out to specific businesses or let go.
Correction: An earlier version of this post said Jon Miller will be CEO and chairman of the News Digital Media Group. He already is.
