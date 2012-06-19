Details On Tesla's Model S

We couldn’t be at Tesla’s big unveiling today, but luckily for us Jalopnik was there. They’ve got a smattering of pictures, as well some information about the electric auto.

Tesla will start production in the third quarter of this year, with full production slated for 2012, which is supposed to be 20,000 a year. A full charge is expected to have a 300 mile range, and there will be a 45 minute fast charge capability. The batteries will be leased for 7-10 years and for long trips, there’s talk of a long range battery being available.

It will cost $49,900, after government rebate. The car will be built in California, with its drive train being built in San Jose.

And they might’ve already sold some–Jason Calacanis says he’s ordered two of them.

image via Jalopnik

