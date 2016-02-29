The EU just published the details of its new data-sharing agreement with the US

The European Commission released the details of “Privacy Shield” — a new framework for governing the transfer of data cross the Atlantic.
Last year, the European Court of Justice struck down Safe Harbour, which had for the past decade acted as a legal mechanism to transfer user data between Europe and the US — throwing the thousands of companies that relied on it into chaos, and sending negotiators scrambling for a replacement.
In early February, negotiators finally agreed on the replacement — Privacy Shield — the details of which have been published Monday.
Here are the key details, via the press release:
- Companies have to resolve complaints within 45 days, with a “Alternative Dispute Resolution” solution available (free of charge).
- There are “clear safeguards and transparecny obligations on US government access.
- It will be reviewed yearly.
This story is developing…
