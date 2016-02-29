The EU just published the details of its new data-sharing agreement with the US

The European Commission released the details of “Privacy Shield” — a new framework for governing the transfer of data cross the Atlantic.

Last year, the European Court of Justice struck down Safe Harbour, which had for the past decade acted as a legal mechanism to transfer user data between Europe and the US — throwing the thousands of companies that relied on it into chaos, and sending negotiators scrambling for a replacement.

In early February, negotiators finally agreed on the replacement — Privacy Shield — the details of which have been published Monday.

Here are the key details, via the press release:

Companies have to resolve complaints within 45 days, with a “Alternative Dispute Resolution” solution available (free of charge).

There are “clear safeguards and transparecny obligations on US government access.

It will be reviewed yearly.

This story is developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.