The EU just published the details of its new data-sharing agreement with the US

Rob Price
The European Commission released the details of “Privacy Shield” — a new framework for governing the transfer of data cross the Atlantic.

Last year, the European Court of Justice struck down Safe Harbour, which had for the past decade acted as a legal mechanism to transfer user data between Europe and the US — throwing the thousands of companies that relied on it into chaos, and sending negotiators scrambling for a replacement.

In early February, negotiators finally agreed on the replacement — Privacy Shield — the details of which have been published Monday.

Here are the key details, via the press release:

  • Companies have to resolve complaints within 45 days, with a “Alternative Dispute Resolution” solution available (free of charge).
  • There are “clear safeguards and transparecny obligations on US government access.
  • It will be reviewed yearly.

This story is developing…

