Heartbreaking Details Revealed About 15-Year-Old Who Killed Herself After Alleged Sexual Assault

Rolling Stone has a

heartbreaking storywith new details about 15-year-old Audrie Pott, who

hanged herselfeight days after her alleged sexual assault.

The story of what happened to her is now all too familiar. She woke up at a friend’s house after a party last year, not realising where her clothes were. There were drawings all over her body.

Naked photos of her appeared online and spread all over her high school. She started getting horrible Facebook messages, according to Nina Burleigh’s story in Rolling Stone. These were two of them:

“S*** went down ahah jk i bet u already got enough ppl talking about it so ill keep it to myself haha. . . .”

“u were one horny mofo.”

The day of her suicide, Pott demanded her mother pick her up from school early. Later that night, she found her daughter hanging from her shower nozzle.

Among her last words were, “You have no idea what it’s like to be a girl.”

Seven months after her suicide, three 16-year-old boys were arrested on charges of sexual battery. A parent of one of the arrested boys talked to Rolling Stone, saying he was saddened by what happened to Pott.

“But the story that things went viral, that the picture went up on Facebook, it is flat untrue. This was not Steubenville,” the parent told Rolling Stone. “It was a prank by a few kids, and it’s blown out of proportion. Audrie had a lot of other problems in her life, and everybody in Saratoga knows that.”

In recent years, Pott had suffered from body image issues. She had developed 34DD breasts by age 13 and, her friends say, she refused to eat in public.

