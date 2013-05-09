Leaked Police Report Reveals How Ohio Kidnapping Victims Escaped After 10 Years

Ohio kidnapping victim Amanda Berry told police that she was able to escape suspected abductor Ariel Castro after he forgot to lock the “big inside door” of his home on Monday, a



ccording to a police report obtained by Tom Meyer of NBC affiliate WKYC.The police report, based on initial conversations with the escaped victims, provides new details about the decade of terror experience by three Cleveland women abducted between 2002 and 2004.

Berry still had to get passed a locked storm door, and told police she was afraid to break open the storm door because “she thought Ariel (Castro) was testing her.”

She began kicking the door and screaming, and was noticed by neighbour Charles Ramsey.

“So I go over there … and I say, ‘Can I help? What’s going on?’ Ramsey told NBC station WKYC-TV. “And she says, ‘I’ve been kidnapped, and I’ve been in this house a long time. I want to leave right now.'”

The report details the birth of Berry’s 6-year-old daughter, who was also freed after police arrived.

From WKYC:

With her captor standing nearby and threatening her life, Michelle Knight was forced to deliver the baby of Amanda Berry as Berry lay in a plastic baby pool to help contain “the mess,” according to a police report obtained by Channel 3 News.

“Michelle stated that Ariel told her that if the baby died, that he’d kill her,” the police report states

Initially he kept all Berry, Knight, and Gina DeJesus chained up in the basement but eventually let “them free from the chains, to live upstairs on the second floor of Castro’s Seymour Avenue home,” according to the report.

When he allowed outside to the backyard, “they had to wear wigs and sunglasses and keep their heads down.”

Castro also made sure that six-year-old Jocelyn did not know the real names of Knight or DeJesus, the report states, in case she spoke their names in public when Castro took her out of the house.

Castro, 52, has been charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.

