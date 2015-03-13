New details on the BBC's TV show about 'Grand Theft Auto'

The BBC has revealed more details on the TV show it’s making about video game series “Grand Theft Auto.”

It was announced on Thursday that the series was being turned into a BBC Two television drama as part of the BBC’s new “Make it Digital” initiative.

At first, it was assumed that the BBC documentary would be a fictional drama set inside the “Grand Theft Auto.” But that’s not the case.

The BBC has explained that the drama is actually going to be a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the “Grand Theft Auto” series.

Here’s a statement that the BBC gave to Videogamer about the upcoming series:

Unlike many coding success stories, Grant [sic] Theft Auto was not created in Silicon Valley – it was the brainchild of a bunch of British gaming geniuses who had known each other since their school days. In autumn 2013 its latest iteration – GTA:V – earned $US1bn in its first three days, becoming the fastest selling entertainment product in history. GTA offered gamers the chance to step into a fantasy world where they could behave like criminals, gun down rival gangsters and cops, hijack cars and venture deeper into an imaginary American gangland underworld. But the violent gameplay coupled with its outstanding success led to fierce opposition: from parents worried about children immersing themselves in such a violent world; from politicians, alarmed at the values it encourages; and above all from moral-campaigners, who have fought passionately to stop it. Grand Theft Auto tells the story of how the game was conceived and created and the subsequent fallout as various groups objected to its violent gameplay.

