The epic Neil Gaiman novel has finally made its debut on Starz. The episode was pretty bloody, and there was a lot going on, especially for people who have not yet read the book. Here’s a closer look at the episode and a few things you might have missed the first time around. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.