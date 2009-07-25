AOL Ad Boss Says Platform-A Just Confused Customers

Nicholas Carlson
  • Platform-A brand only confused customers, says AOL ad boss [PaidContent]
  • Mike Arrington on Twittergate: “I wouldn’t do things any differently.” [VentureBeat]
  • Barry Diller just bought this kid a TV studio [Valleywag]
  • Apple CEO Steve Jobs is finally happy with Apple’s Tablet PC [Valleywag]
  • Details leak about NYT.com subscription plans [Gawker]

