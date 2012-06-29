23 Eye-Opening Quotes From The Supreme Court Obamacare Decision

Photo: Getty
The Supreme Court’s historic Obamacare ruling was a whopping 200 pages long.And while we know you’re all eager to dive in the behemoth document, we thought we’d do it for you.
We scoured the ruling, reading everything from the majority opinion to the dissents, to find the most interesting pieces of information that shed some light on what the justices were thinking.
When he begins the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts makes it sound like he doesn't want the federal government to become too powerful.
And he pointed out that Congress passed the insurance mandate to make the rest of health reform possible.
But Roberts was reluctant to say that Congress could use its Constitutional power to police 'commerce' by forcing people to buy insurance.
The federal government can't use that authority to have people do whatever it wants them to do, Roberts said.
But Roberts pointed out the federal government also argued it could use its taxing authority to regulate people who did not buy insurance.
Because the constitution lets the feds levy taxes, it's not the Supreme Court's job to pass judgment on those taxes, Roberts said.
Still, Roberts cut back on the Medicaid expansion, saying the feds can't take away states' Medicaid funding if they don't expand the program.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote her own concurring opinion. And while she upheld the majority, she had a few choice words for Roberts.
If the court decided health care was a state issue, she claimed it would hurt any state that tried to make reforms.
Still, Ginsburg pointed out that one state did succeed at universal coverage: Massachusetts, Mitt Romney's old stomping ground.
But the federal government should still be able to police industries such as health insurance under the commerce clause, she said. And she looked to history to back her up.
Moreover, echoing some of Roberts sentiment, she said the Supreme Court shouldn't mess with Congress.
And even if Congress would overstep its bounds by forcing people to purchase something, that isn't the case here, Ginsburg said.
