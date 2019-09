Photo: AP

Earlier we reported on the ugly numbers behind the Philly Fed manufacturing report.We’ve plucked out some charts to show how weak things were in some key categories of the economy.



General business activity goes negative New orders have gone negative Shipments stay flat Unfilled orders go negative Pricing power evaporates Employment goes down Averwage work week shrinks And a bonus: The op reasons that companies aren't hiring

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.