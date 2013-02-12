16 Fascinating New Details From The Man Who Killed Bin Laden

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons
The man who shot Bin Laden is the subject of an excellent article by Phil Bronstein of centre For Investigative Reporting in conjunction with Esquire.“The Shooter” has had a hard time since the mission, retiring without a pension and can’t tell people who he is. Even giving this interview puts him at risk for censure and, should his identity be revealed, attack.
His account fills in some fascinating new details about the May 2011 raid that killed Bin Laden.
The military dog with SEAL Team 6 was not a Shepherd, but a Belgian Malinois who had previously been shot once and survived.
The Shooter gave his rifle magazine, which was missing three rounds, to 'Maya,' the CIA agent who tracked bin Laden.
The Shooter tried to get a job working with video game maker Electronic Arts, but couldn't mention killing Bin Laden.
Terrorist elements were so flummoxed by the CIA snooping out Bin Laden, they thought their leader might have leaked his own location.
When the president announced the death of Bin Laden, the shooter was beside the body eating a sausage egg and cheese sandwich with extra bacon.
During a post-deployment psychological eval, the Shooter told a doctor he was having suicidal thoughts and drinking too much. The Doctor's response, 'That's normal for SEALs. Cut the drinking and don't hurt anybody.'
The Shooter's account differs from Matt Bissonnette's, and is in agreement with the official government statement: Bin Laden was shot as they entered the room.
All the women were throwing themselves in front of the men at the Bin Laden compound. One SEAL was even concerned after he shot a woman, but the Shooter knew that meant a high value target was definitely somewhere inside.
Admiral William McRaven gave a rousing speech to the team before the mission, likening the SEALs and their raid to the movie Hoosiers.
