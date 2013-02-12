16 Fascinating New Details From The Man Who Killed Bin Laden

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

The man who shot Bin Laden is the subject of an excellent article by Phil Bronstein of centre For Investigative Reporting in conjunction with Esquire.“The Shooter” has had a hard time since the mission, retiring without a pension and can’t tell people who he is. Even giving this interview puts him at risk for censure and, should his identity be revealed, attack.



His account fills in some fascinating new details about the May 2011 raid that killed Bin Laden.

