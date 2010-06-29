Depressing Details Emerge About Frustrated Gulf Cleanup Worker Who Killed Himself

The oil spill is depressing enough from a distance. Try watching your fishing boat business get shut down by oil and working for weeks to minimize damage from an unrelenting leak.



Turns out the man who killed himself last week was definitely reacting to the spill.

McClatchy:

After hours of searching for oil, he’d return in a daze.

“The first day he came back, I said, ‘Hey Rookie, what’d you think?,’ ” said Courtney Williams, his Web designer. “He said his mind was so messed up he couldn’t even think.”

Over the next two weeks, the joking Kruse became more reserved. He lost about 30 pounds. And last Wednesday, while his crew readied themselves for a day’s work, he went into the wheelhouse, took out a gun he kept for protection and put a bullet through his head.

Since the suicide, BP has said it will provide grief counselors to the volunteers. A better solution might be to increase the manpower (of an already massive response) and stop talk of cut corners.

Don’t miss: Nausea-Inducing Photos Of Oil Entering The Marshes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.