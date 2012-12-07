T-Shirt Vendor Says He Used To Trust Alleged Subway Killer With His Kids

Naeem Davis

The man accused of killing a Queens father by pushing him off a subway platform was apparently so likable a t-shirt vendor would let the man babysit his kids.Cheikh Diakhate, 54, a T-shirt vendor in Hell’s Kitchen, told the New York Post he used to send his kids to the park with accused killer Naeem Davis, who made a living performing odd jobs for the city’s numerous sidewalk vendors.



“They liked him,” Diakhate told the Post. “When I told them they caught him, they were crying.”

“He’d buy them ice cream; sometimes it was his last five bucks. He was so nice to my kids. I never think . . . he could do this. I never saw him angry.”

Davis was arrested earlier this week after he implicated himself in the subway death of 58-year-old Ki-Suck Han. Han was allegedly pushed off the subway platform and killed by an oncoming train.

Davis pleaded not guilty yesterday in court after he was officially charged with second-degree murder.

