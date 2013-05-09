More Bizarre Details Are Coming Out About What Life Was Like For Cleveland Kidnapping Victims

Local news outlets reported yesterday that the three missing women who were held captive in a Cleveland house were chained by the neck and waist and beaten while pregnant.



Now more details are being released about what the women went through while trapped in Ariel Castro’s house not far from where they each disappeared. The women’s names are Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight.

The women were held there for years, and finally escaped on Monday.

Here are some new details from today’s media coverage of the case:

Amanda Berry’s now-6-year-old daughter was born in a small, inflatable swimming pool while she was in captivity. Knight might have been forced to assist in the delivery, according to a CBS News reporter.

Castro might have disguised the women to take them out in public, The Plain Dealer reports. He also took Berry’s daughter out of the house. Another local news outlet says the women never left the house, but were eventually allowed to move around and watch TV.

The Plain Dealer also reports that Castro would test the women by leaving a door unlocked, and then discipline them if they tried to leave.

Knight might have suffered hearing loss from being hit in the head.

Knight reportedly told police that there was another woman imprisoned at Castro’s house other than her and the two others who escaped, according to FOX 8 news in Cleveland. She said she woke up one day and the other woman was gone.

The phrase “Rest In Peace” along with a female name was written on the basement wall of Castro’s house, FOX 8 reported. Police aren’t sure whether it’s related to this case.

Castro not only attended vigils for the missing women — as was reported yesterday — but also showed them their missing persons fliers when he returned to the house, a 19 Action News reporter tweeted.

Knight is still in the hospital, according to her mother, Barbara Knight, who talked to TV station WKYC. Her mum says she’s in good condition, but mentions mental problems.

